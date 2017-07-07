Business Genius Kandi Burruss Has The Perfect Theory On Competitive Women And How To Market Yourself The Right Way!

According to the singer and reality TV star, if you are marketing yourself right, there is no such thing as competition. Fans of the star may have noticed her skill for business from watching her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the Xscape member, mother, and wife is not far from an actual business genius!

During Essence Path to Power: Entrepreneurship and Business Conference, Kandi had many words of advice to the audience members.

She spoke with a children’s book author as well as with a doctor opening up a practice with $300k in debt, among many others. she had a word for everyone.

The star had some wisdom to share with everyone who was interested in listening.

Talking about how to take your career to the next level, Burruss spoke about competition.

When discussing how to advance in any career, she spoke candidly about competition.

She highlighted that while people are always afraid to network, feeling like they have to compete with others rather than collab, networking is actually the answer.

‘Okay, let’s be for real. Me and you, we can both have clothing stores, right? We still can hang out and go out together. Guess what? People shop at more than one store. You see makeup lines, we all have got a makeup line. When you go to Macy’s, do you not see 100 makeup brands in there. All of them right there next to each other still selling. Why do some of us feel like, ‘Oh, it’s a problem?’ I do not feel like I am in competition with anybody. The way I market my brands is going to be different than how you market your brand. Both of us, if we are both promoting each other, people are going to hit up both spots. They are going to buy from both companies,’ she explained.

It was about time someone said it!

Now we all feel a little more empowered and more confident to start hustling.

What do you think of the businesswoman’s advice? Do you agree?