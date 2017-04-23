Burt Reynolds, 81, Makes Rare Appearance At Tribeca Film Festival

Burt Reynolds came out of a hiding and made a rare appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The 81-year-old actor is promoting his new film called, Dog Days, a movie about an old actor who is coming to terms with the best days of his life behind him.

The Longest Yard star struggled to walk on the red carpet and needed a stool at one point to stand up for photos with the rest of the cast of the film.

Burt was joined by other famous actors, including Chevy Chase, Robert De Niro, and Ariel Winter.

The legendary actor said, “great to see Mr. De Niro, who I love, and… you know, all the people that I know. It’s very sweet.”

Ariel Winter is co-starring in the film along with De Niro, Chase, and Reynolds and spoke briefly with reporters about being thought of as a role model for young girls.

It’s been a long time since Reynold last came out into the public.

His last public appearance was for promoting his memoir, But Enough About Me, in April of last year. While attending a question and answer for the book in Florida, the actor reunited with an old flame, Ann Lawlor Scurry.

Reynolds plays the man, Vic Edwards, who hires Ariel’s character to drive him to Nashville in the road trip drama.

The film is being promoted as a tale about fame that is slowly fading away, but at the fundamental level, it is a movie about growing old.

Burt joked around about working with much younger actors and actresses. He said, “you don’t learn from young actors. You just tell them how to behave.”

Burt Reynolds has starred in many films over the last 40 years, including The Longest Yard, Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit, Boogie Nights, and The Dukes Of Hazzard.