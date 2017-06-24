‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Actor Nicholas Brendon Strangles Victim And Slices Wrists With Glass In Shocking Domestic Abuse Case

The ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ actor has been arrested for domestic abuse! It seems like Nicholas Brendon cannot stop from getting himself into trouble, but the latest incident may just be the worst he’s ever been involved in!

The 46-year-old star was arrested for domestic abuse back in 2016.

Shockingly enough, that was his fifth arrest in three years, and the details of his actions are chilling.

The police stated that upon arriving at the scene, the man had already fled, but the place was in disarray.

The victim revealed that after an argument had escalated, Brendon grabbed her by the neck with both his hands and pushed her backward into the bathroom wall.

‘Brendon pushed her so hard the back of her head slammed into the wall.’

After he allegedly let her go he went into the living room only to later on become enraged once again.

Brendon started smashing wine bottles and glassware in the kitchen and then took a piece of broken glass and proceeded to cut his wrist with it.

After abusing the victim even more, he once again started smashing things inside the home.

During his violent breakdown, the woman managed to escape the apartment and call the police.

She requested an Emergency Protective Order which was granted immediately.

Brendon was found half-naked in the bushes outside his apartment and apprehended at around 1:30 AM.

The case was eventually dismissed, and he was released.

The actor played Xander on the popular show from 1997 to 2003.

Brendon has been arrested before this scary incident took place three times in 2015, and once in 2014.

Advertisement

Nicholas Brendon has admitted in the past that he is struggling with alcohol abuse.