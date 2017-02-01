Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Ad Appears To Tackle Donald Trump’s Policies

A Budweiser Super Bowl LI ad has gone viral because it appears to be a direct response to Donald Trump’s immigration ban or Muslim ban. Millions of people are always eager to see the strange, funny, and tear-jerking ads that air during the Super Bowl. Budweiser owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev often gets the title of the best Super Bowl ad because the American beer maker knows how to capture the audience’s attention with adorable puppies and Clydesdale horses.

This year, ahead of Super Bowl 2017, the beverage and brewing company unveiled their new advertisement, and it tells the story of an immigrant arriving in America, being told to go back where he came from. The immigrant in question is Adolphus Busch, the co-founder of Anheuser-Busch, which would later become Anheuser-Busch InBev – a company that made $43.60 billion in profit in 2015.

For about one minute, viewers follow a young Busch as he leaves his native Germany on a vessel during a terrible storm heading to St. Louis, Missouri. At the age of 18, Busch, who had 21 older siblings, emigrated in 1857 with three of his older brothers to The Show Me State to start new lives.

Along with being treated as an illegal, Busch found himself in a burning riverboard where he escaped by jumping into the cold water. Despite the hardship, Busch, who was inspired by his father who owned winery and brewery supply store, marched on and eventually met Eberhard Anheuser.

Eberhard Anheuser became Busch’s father-in-law and the co-founder of the Anheuser-Busch Company. Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, said: “This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800’s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams.”

The ad executive Mike Byrne added: “When Budweiser told us they wanted to celebrate those who embody the American spirit, we realized the ultimate story lived within their own brand history. Adolphus Busch is the hero of the Anheuser-Busch American dream story, which makes him the perfect protagonist.”

The ad concludes with the tagline: “When nothing stops your dream this is the beer we drink.” What are your thoughts on Budweiser’s “Born The Hard Way” Super Bowl 2017 ad? Is it too political?