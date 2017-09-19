BTS Drops New Album ‘Love Yourself: Her,’ New Video ‘DNA’ And Breaks YouTube Records

The new BTS album Love Yourself: Her dropped on Monday, September 18, 2017, and their first released video “DNA” has exploded on YouTube. In the first 24 hours, “DNA” has received enough YouTube visits to break the reigning K-Pop record and may have just beat Taylor Swift’s record for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

If you aren’t familiar with BTS there’s no doubt you’re going to be hearing more about them. They recently won the Billboard music award for Top Social Artist.

They have an enormous global fan base, and it’s no surprise that their new video is getting so much love. Currently, “DNA” is YouTube’s number 4 top trending and is number one on iTunes.

You can watch the new BTS video “DNA” in the player below.

The new BTS CD Love Yourself: Her contains 11 new songs including a collaboration with The Chainsmokers. “Best of Me” will be a highly-energetic EDM song that was co-written with The Chainsmokers.

Anticipation for new BTS music was high and there are over 1.2 million preorders for the new CD. Sales are expected to be high and BTS will undoubtedly add more fans to their already astronomical base.

Fans have shared their enthusiasm, excitement, and love for the new music on social media networks such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Big Hit Entertainment released the CD via Spotify. You can stream Love Yourself: Her below. You will need the Spotify app to hear full tracks.

Demand for the new BTS album has been so high that there have been shipping delays around the world. Love Yourself: Her is the fifth BTS EP.

On Thursday, September 21, 2017, BTS will promote Love Yourself: Her with a special television show that will air in South Korea on the Mnet network. The Comeback show will be available

to watch live online for those who aren’t in South Korea.

Are you a BTS fan? Are you one of the countless who is ecstatic that BTS dropped their new album? The response to Love Yourself: Her and “DNA” has been huge and we’ll keep track of how the album, singles, and video rank this week.

BTS may knock Taylor Swift off her top Billboard charts for 2017.