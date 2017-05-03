Bryce Dallas Howard Unveils Her Hidden Crush on Matthew McConaughey When She Was 17

During a discussion revolving her working with her Gold co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard said she met McConaughey when she was only 17 years old and at that moment he was starring in Edtv directed by her father, Ron Howard. That experience proved to be quite disappointing for her teenage self according to her mature current impressions: “For me, as a young woman coming of age, I had a healthy, um–” the actress giggles in this bonus feature from the movie’s release on Digital HD on April 18 and Blu-Ray on May 2. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that man!’ So, when I got to set, I was expecting the Adonis that Matthew McConaughey is and instead I was greeted by Kenny Wells.”

Advertisement

McConaughey said that the script was “one of the few scripts that I read that atomically I said, ‘I have to do this. I have to be this guy.” The actor said all these things during the clip of the role that would eventually turn out to be his favorite character that he has ever played.

He played Wells whose character was a prospector inspired by a true story and who teamed up with a geologist played by Edgar Ramirez so they could go gold-hunting through the dangerous jungles of Indonesia. This particular role required McConaughey to gain as much as 50 pounds.

He said that for a period of six months he felt that he really had to say yes to everything he wanted to eat or drink, ” If you think twice about it, McConaughey, you have to have double”, the actor confessed reagrding this whole transformation.

Advertisement

McConaughey has also revealed that “the whole family loosened up. My nickname was ‘Captain Fun’ around the house because every night was pizza night if the kids wanted it, milkshakes for breakfast was just fine. I was yes to going to the carnival at midnight on a school night. I was like yes, yes, yes.”