Bryan Tanaka, Who? Mariah Carey Wants To Date Drake: Report

Bryan Tanaka, who? Mariah Carey is apparently interested in Drake, and she is trying to hook up with him because she finds him cute and loves the idea that she will make her nemesis, Jennifer Lopez, angry. Talk about sweet revenge.

According to the latest rumors, the “There’s Got to Be a Way” diva, who recently got back with her boy toy, Tanaka, has her eyes set on another man.

Miss Carey has been sending secret messages to the Canadian star to talk about making sweet music together.

The megastar is also hoping to date the rapper because he is just her type, “young, handsome and a big fan of fun.”

A spy told OK! Magazine: “Mariah Carey and Drake are in secret contact with rumors whirling the two are secretly dating. Mariah has been texting Drake, who is a little surprised by the sudden attention, but was more than ready to show her a good time.”

The person went on to say that Carey and Drake recently shared a romantic dinner in California and the sparks were flying.

The insider, who is close to the mother of two, had the following to tell the publication: “The two met up for drinks two weeks ago in LA and friends say they were flirting up a storm. While they did not leave together, the two have been definitely texting and calling each other since.”

Many people believe that Carey is seducing Drake to spite her longtime enemy, Lopez.

The duo has been feuding for years, and Carey finds it hilarious to be with the man who recently dated the curvy bombshell.

The person went on say: “No doubt Mariah loves the idea of getting one up on her long-time rival Jennifer Lopez. Mariah’s even started turning up to Catch in LA – his favorite hangout – in the hopes of ‘randomly’ running into him.”

Carey is so over Tanaka who had been using her as an ATM. It is claimed that Carey was the one paying for all of his bills and trips.

A spy shared: “Mariah pays for everything when they are together, plus she is having his rent checks and utility bills taken care of as well as his car payments. She even finds a way to sign him bonus checks for his dance work, which is ridiculous because in some cases he is being paid for old work several times over.”

The insider went on to say that Carey was never into Tanaka, she only dated him to get back at Nick Cannon.

The source explained:”The only reason she hooked up with Bryan was to get back at Nick and make him jealous, and it worked!”

Do you think Drake is interested in Carey?