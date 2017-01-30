Bruno Mars Will Give Up Music Career for One Thing

American singer/songwriter Bruno Mars loves being a musician. After all, it was his love for the business that fueled a career consisting of numerous award-winning, chart-topping singles and over 100 million singles and albums sold worldwide.

With his career going so strong at a relatively young age (he is turning 32 this year,) it is evident that Mars is not keen on retiring any time soon. But a recent interview with Latina Magazine he reveals that there is one thing that can convince the multi-talented musician to throw in the towel.

In the interview, Mars admitted that what he wants in life is to just “do music,” but also opened up that he would give it all up – the music, the fame, awards, the fans, the money – just to have his mother back.

“She’s more than my music,” the multi-talented artist says. “If I could trade my music to have her back I would.”

Mars’ mother Bernadette San Pedro Bayot passed away in 2013 at the age of 55 due to a brain aneurysm. 55 is not young by any means, but it is too young when we’re talking about death. The fact that it happened at the height of Mars’ career must have been devastating and draining for the man. Given the context, we doubt anybody would feel any differently if they were in Mars’ shoes.

The Latina magazine interview also reveals the “Just the Way You Are” singer’s long-term goal, or rather, his plans for when he does retire from the business due to more pragmatic reasons. Mars admits to not having any clear wish, except to be remembered for the music he gave to the world, as opposed to any scandals or controversies!

It is a lofty but admirable dream, and probably difficult to pull off given the industry’s inherent propensity for scandals and controversies.