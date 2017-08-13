Bruno Mars Gives Back By Donating $1 Million To Flint Water Crisis Victims

Bruno Mars has always received a lot of love and support from his loyal fans, and now, the singer had decided that it’s time he gave back to those less fortunate. According to new reports, the 31-year-old star is donating no less than $1 million from his Michigan concert. The money is set to reach those who were affected by the Flint water crisis.

The singer announced his intentions to donate on Saturday, during his Auburn Hills concert.

‘I am very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it is important that we do not forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again,’ the singer told his audience.

Live Nation and Bruno Mars will be redirecting funds from the performance to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

The said organization’s role is dealing with the issues brought on by the water crisis.

As fans of the famous artist may already be aware, Bruno Mars is currently busy with his 24K Magic World Tour.

But despite his busy schedule, the celebrity is still finding time to think about those in need and also do something about it!

With that being said, we are not surprised that Bruno is also set to receive the Visionary Award at this year’s Teen Choice Awards tonight.

The man is an inspiration to all of those teens who look up to him, so he definitely deserves the honor!