Brooklyn Beckham Is Crazy About Madison Beer; She’s Everything He Loves In A Girl

Brooklyn Beckham is absolutely smitten with his new girlfriend, Madison Beer. Check out why he adores her so much.

He can;t get enough of his new girlfriend, and he feels that she is exactly what he has been looking for in a girl.

‘Brooklyn is crazy about Madison, and the feeling is mutual,’ a source close to the family admitted.

‘Madison is everything Brooklyn loves in a girl; she’s gorgeous, smart, funny, and genuinely independent.’

Before Madison, Brooklyn dated Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, and the two girls are apparently very different.

‘Brooklyn and Chloe split because he started feeling claustrophobic,’ the insider continued.

‘But Madison is very laid back and gives him all the space he needs. They’re both really young still, and they’ve only been dating a few weeks, but it’s already getting pretty serious.’

It sounds like they couldn’t be any happier at the moment!

The couple has been spotted out and about many times lately and recently the two of them were even seen kissing in public.

Madison has also been spending some time with Brookly’s famous mom, Victoria Beckham and she is getting along just fine with her boyfriend’s family.

‘They’ve met each other’s parents and friends, and they’ve both committed to being in a relationship. Victoria really likes Madison, she thinks she’s great, and she’s super happy that Brooklyn is dating her.’

Brookly also released a book entitled What I see, and it features some photos that he has already posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Even if he used to model when he was much younger, his new role is now behind the camera, and he just adores it. His new hobby is proving he is ambitious in his talent. Perhaps he’ll take some professional pics of Madison soon? We’ll just have to wait and see!