Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Were Spotted Packing On The PDA In NYC

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/11/2017
Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Were Spotted Packing On The PDA In NYCSource: bet.com

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are flaunting their romance after confirming their reconciliation on Instagram. These two are longer shy to show their love for each other, and they recently packed on the PDA during their outing in New York.

They were spotted enjoying a date night on Thursday, November 9.

 

The couple had a dinner at a restaurant in Chelsea, and afterward, they were seen kissing on a sidewalk outside the restaurant.

In pics obtained by Daily Mail, Brooklyn kissed her cheek as they stood with their friends. He was also seen nuzzling Chloe’s ear.

They were all over each other as they waited for their ride. The two of them were joined by her brother Trevor Duke-Moretz during the outing.

Brooklyn kept it casual during the outing, and he wore a white T-shirt, jeans jacket, denim pants and a beanie.

Chloe looked stylish in a black coat and slim fit pinstripe pants while carrying a sling bag.

Brooklyn and Chloe first started dating back in 2014, but they split a year later.

He also dated Madison Beer earlier this year, but she said that it didn’t work out.

 

‘We are crushing on each other. But we’re both very busy … He’s great; he’s a cutie, he’s one of my best friends … We hang out almost every day,’ she explained, adding that she ‘can’t do long distance.’

Brooklyn and Chloe ignited the reconciliation rumors this summer with their Instagram pics hinting that they were at the same places at the same time.

They finally made their reconciliation official when they shared a video of Brooklyn kissing Chloe’s cheek during their date in Dublin, Ireland. They were also seen wearing matching gold rings on their wedding fingers.

