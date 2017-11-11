Brooke Shields Posed For Playboy When She Was 10-Years-Old

Brooke Shields is an American icon. A child star, her career began as a child model and later included acting. Her childhood career in the spotlight is one of the most controversial to date, due to activities many have described as blatant pedophilia. As Hollywood continues its great purge of pedophiles and perverts, it’s a good time to review the choices made in Brooke Shields early career, such as when she was 10-years-old and posed nude for Playboy magazine’s Sugar ‘n’ Spice.

Born on May 31, 1965, Shields began her career modeling in commercials for Ivory Soap. In 1974, she played the part of Quentin’s daughter in the television movie After the Fall. One year later, and before starring in the horror movie Alice Sweet Alice, 10-year-old Brooke Shields was contracted for a nude pictorial in Playboy.

The video below features an expose regarding the exploitation of Brooke Shields. The pictures and film clips have been censored. The video also explores the PizzaGate theory that Hollywood is ruled by an echelon of pedophiles who use children for their own sexual gratification.

Please note that the views expressed in the video belong to its creator.

Brooke Shields, at 10-years-old, was not of legal age to give consent to pose nude. Her mother and manager Teri Shields did give permission for photographer Gary Gross to take the nude pictures.

It appears the nude photo shoot may have helped launch her career because, in 1976, she landed the role of Karen Spages in Alice Sweet Alice.

The next year, when Brooke Sheilds was 12-years-old, she would portray a child prostitute whose virginity was being auctioned to the highest bidder in Pretty Baby. More nude scenes would follow and the movie went on to be Oscar nominated for Best Music.

Brooke Shields talked about the movie and described her first kiss when she was 11-years-old with 30ish Keith Carradine. You can see several video clips from Brooke Shields in 1978 as well as a more recent video where she discussed Pretty Baby.

Brooke’s star power was on the rise. By 1978, she was appearing on talk shows such as Today, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and The Mike Douglas Show.

In 1979, Brooke Shields would appear in four movies: Tilt, An Almost Perfect Affair, Wanda Nevada, and Just You and Me Kid.

Brooke Shields’ clout as a supermodel also continued to rise. She would become the youngest model to grace the cover of Vogue, having done so at age 14-years-old, and many credit Brooke and her Calvin commercials for making Calvin Klein the powerhouse that it is today.

Here is a fan created video featuring Brooke Shields’ looks throughout the years. It doesn’t include any photos from controversial shots.

Undoubtedly, it was Brooke’s Calvin Klein commercials that made her an’80s icon. Like her nude Playboy shoot and her role in Pretty Baby, her Calvin Klein commercials were controversial and many felt she was being exploited.

Here is a collection of Brooke Shields starring in Calvin Klein commercials.

By the time Brooke Shields was 16-years-old, she could earn as much as $10,000 per day modeling.

Things weren’t perfect; however, as some of the nude photos taken of her when she was 10-years-old began to surface. Worried the photos would hurt her brand, Shields’ mother, Terri Shields took photographer Gary Gross to court.

She wanted to get the rights back to the photos but the judge ruled in Gross’ favor. One of the photos later ended up in Richard Prince’s collection Spiritual America. It was included in a collection at London’s Tate Modern before authorities had it removed.

• Guardian: Tate Modern removes naked Brooke Shields picture after police visit: Gallery… https://t.co/YaDeJ5vSy9 — kelenike (@kelenike) April 9, 2017

What do you think about Brooke Shields posing for Playboy at 10-years-old, and then several years later starring in Pretty Baby?

Advertisement

Do you think Hollywood was trying to normalize pedophilia through films in order to lower people’s resistance to it? Do you think photos of a naked 10-year-old is art or child pornography?