Broke Teresa Giudice ‘Desperate’ – She Might Not Be Able To Support Her Daughter Through College!

Following her family’s substantial financial crisis, it looks like the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is ‘desperate.’ Teresa Giudice is in such a pickle money-wise that she is not even sure she’ll manage to pay for her daughter’s college.

Looking at the situation, it seems like Gia should prepare to get some student loans like everybody else.

As fans of the hit show definitely remember, Giudice served time behind bars for some major money fraud, but she has realized that she is in even more serious trouble now.

According to a source close to the woman, ‘Teresa’s flat broke, and she spends all of her money on her cars. She does not know how she is going to pay for college for the girls. She’s pretty desperate!’

That being said, we have learned that the former convict was once no less than $13 million in debt.

Now that her daughter Gia is almost 17, her college days are approaching fast, and the cash-strapped family is scared they won’t be able to support their offspring through college.

One good thing coming from all of this drama is the fact that her co-stars haven’t been attacking her during this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The insider explained that she’s been so ‘fragile’ lately, especially after her mother passed away, that no one wanted to ‘victimize’ her more.

With Joe in prison and with huge financial problems to worry about, the other Housewives wanted to avoid sinking her even deeper.