Broke Johnny Depp Is The Next Hollywood Star To Move To The U.K. After Angelina Jolie

According to new reports, Johnny Depp has decided to leave the U.S. and move to the U.K.!

One trusty insider close to the Hollywood actor has revealed that Depp is planning to look for a home in Great Britain before he starts filming for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them this September.

“Johnny’s filming schedule is pretty much keeping him in Europe for most of the year and he wants to find a base that’s comfortable,” the source stated.

However, the sudden move announcement has also been fueling the rumors that Johnny Depp and his 23-year-old Murder on the Orient Express co-star Lucy Boynton are romantically involved.

Furthermore, Angelina Jolie has also recently moved to the U.K. to work as a guest lecturer at the London School of Economics and insiders believe that her new life has been influencing Depp to follow her.

As fans may already know, Johnny Depp has been struggling financially lately and living in the States is pretty pricey if you have a luxurious home.

Depp filed a lawsuit against his former business managers, the Mandel Company, alleging fraud and asking for $25 million in damages. In return, they dissed him by saying he should get his spending in check!

After working on projects that ended up being box-office failure and going through a domestic abuse and divorce scandal last year, the actor really needs the Fantastic Beasts sequel to reestablish his status as an A-list actor in Hollywood, as well as earn some money.

“Johnny will be the top-billed actor in the next movie so a lot will be riding on his shoulders,” the insider revealed.

“He wants to be settled in the UK by the time cameras start rolling and he’s looking around where the Clooney’s have bought.”