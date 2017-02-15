Brock Lesnar Puts An End To His UFC/MMA Career

UFC confirmed on Wednesday that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar would not compete for the organization anymore. The 39-years old fighter previously informed the MMA about his decision to quit.

Even though Lesnar didn’t spend too much time in the UFC, he did manage to make quite a name for himself, being a fan favorite. He returned from a four and a half years MMA absence last July to beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

A win that was later erased from his portfolio by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s doping policy, as Lesnar failed two doping tests and the result was overturned to a no-contest decision.

If the former UFC heavyweight champion ever decides to return to his fighting days, he’ll still have to serve the remaining five months of his one-year suspension.

But this doesn’t mean that we won’t see him fighting anymore! Despite this decision, Lesnar will continue his flourishing professional wrestling career, where the athlete has spent most of the past five years, as his next performance is scheduled for WrestleMania, in Orlando, on April 2.

The former NCAA wrestling champion fought just eight times in the UFC but was an immediate sensation. He was one of the biggest pay-per-view stars and had a huge fan base, as people loved the way Lesnar made use of his force.

For his win against Hunt, Lesnar received a $2.5 million pay, as well as some “change” in undisclosed bonuses. However failed drug tests, one taken before his fight and another on the night of the fight, left the USADA with no option but to suspend him.

Lesnar’s history in the UFC is quite interesting, with a title after just three fights in the promotion, against Randy Couture, in November 2008, but also with belt defeats against Cain Velasquez, in October 2010, and Alistair Overeem, in December 2011.