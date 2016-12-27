Britney Spears Spends Christmas with Her Rumored Boyfriend

It looks like despite the obstacles in their relationship, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are only getting closer. Even though they haven’t been together for long, the two spent Christmas together.

As we have reported in the past, Britney’s overprotective father and manager of sorts is against them dating. However, the pop star is done taking advice from her parents and is free to choose who she wants to spend her time with.

The 23 year old hunky model and raising actor is all she needs in her life lately and they have been inseparable for some time now. Even though the relationship has not been confirmed officially, it is obvious enough that there is more than just business between them.

Furthermore, Britney is not exactly trying to keep their relationship secret either, the singer was in fact the one who made public their little Christmas date on her personal Snapchat.

Just last month the two were spotted going out together for sushi, looking like a couple. When Sam posted a picture of them at dinner during the time, Britney made him delete it quickly. Now, however, it looks like Spears is no longer trying to keep her dating life a secret. Did Sam change her mind about their chances of having a long-term relationship?

In her Snapchat story, the couple used the festive reindeer filter and even changed their voices to fit the Christmas spirit. The snaps showed them joyful and content, wishing fans a Merry Christmas.

Even though the video starts with both Britney and Sam talking to fans, in the end she is the one who says the classic: “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”

How adorable!

And if any of you still doubt that they are dating, you will change your mind when you hear that the whole Christmas message was delivered from a bed. Comfy!