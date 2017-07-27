Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Body In New Workout Video

Did you think the performer took some time off to relax? Britney Spears took to social media today to post a workout clip that surprised all of her followers. The singer shared that fact that she spent the last few weeks at the gym and the results are already undeniable!

The star posted a video of herself doing a variety of exercises, captioning it: ‘Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear.’

But even though working out seems easy for the 35-year-old, she previously admitted that raising her two sons as a single mother can be a real challenge.

In an interview Spears also said that even though it’s hard, there is nothing more rewarding than watching her sons grow up into young men, adding that her offspring always come first.

‘I’m so lucky that I get to experience all of life’s adventures with them. The balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge [as a single mom]. I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible.’

