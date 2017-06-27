Britney Spears Says All Of The Lip-Syncing Rumors Really Make Her Mad!

Britney is tired of those pesky rumors! While preparing for a performance in Tel Aviv this weekend coming up, the superstar appeared on a television show in Israel where she talked about how much time she performs “live.”

The singer couldn’t help herself but address some old rumors regarding prior accusations.

She shared, “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s hilarious. A lot of people think that I don’t (sing) live. Because I’m dancing so much, I usually do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and a recording.”

Spears went on to say, “It pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

This isn’t the only time when Britney has been accused of lip-syncing. In fact, the charge of faking a performance is a common one among female pop-singers.

Her tour manager even came out to address the speculation in an interview in 2014. Leber revealed that when she started singing in Las Vegas, Britney sang nearly every song.

However, there are moments where it is impossible to sing because of the type of dancing.

He added,” there’s no way you can dance for ninety minutes straight and sing the entire time.”

Maybe, Britney’s manager has a point. To dance for an hour and a half while singing simultaneously is a daunting task so it only makes sense there would be some playback.

Despite all of the rumors, Britney’s fans don’t seem to care.

Tickets for her events are selling out regularly.

Advertisement

As for what is next for the pop sensation, her manager, Larry Rudolph said to the Las Vegas Review that she could do anything. “Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties.”