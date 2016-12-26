Britney Spears Is Not Dead

Britney Spears is alive and well despite a rumour of her death being circulated online.

According to a report from CNN, Sony’s official twitter account was hacked and twice reported the death of the pop star.

“RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” read one tweet.

“Britney spears is dead by accident! We’ll tell you more soon #RIPBritney,” the second tweet said.

Sony Music's Twitter account has been hacked pic.twitter.com/KTPu7h2n6V — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) December 26, 2016

The singers rep was quick to dismiss the rumour on social media.

“I assume their account has been hacked,” Spears’ manager, Adam Leber said in a statement. “I haven’t spoken to anyone… as of yet but I am certain their [Sony] account was hacked Britney is fine and well.”

Over the years, Spears has been the victim of many death hoaxes. This was the first time the official Sony account announced a death.

The record label has since regained control over their Twitter account and have since deleted the tweets.

At least one major news outlet fell for the hoax. The Mirror in the UK published an article with the headline, “Britney Spears is Dead According To Sony’s Twitter account.”

On Sunday the ‘Oops I Did It Again’ singer took to Instagram to show her two sons opening Christmas presents.

Born in 1981, Spears has released 9 albums under Sony’s RCA label.

Spears wasn’t the only celeb to fall victim to a death hoax. CNN reports that Bob Dylan’s official twitter account may have been Hacked as well. A tweet yesterday claimed the music legend had died.

We’re happy both singers are alive and well.