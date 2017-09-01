Britney Spears Hilariously Calls Out Drunk Fan During Concert

The star hilariously called out one fan that was brought on stage during her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas. It looked like the fan had a little too much to drink before attending the concert at Planet Hollywood.

The 35-year-old beauty, who rocked thigh-high boots and black lingerie, asked the audience member if he was doing alright.

As she queried about his name, the singer walked up to him to sign a T-shirt he received.

But when she got closer she realized that the fan had a quite a lot of alcohol in his system and was not afraid to call him out in front of everybody.

‘Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!’

Before continuing her performance, the star made a funny face as the concert goers laughed out loud.

Meanwhile, Spears’ dancers were escorting the intoxicated man off the stage.

As fans may remember, just last month, Britney Spears stopped mid performance to slam mass media for always saying she cannot sing live.

Advertisement

But she certainly proved everyone wrong when she bolted into an amazing cover of ‘Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About’ by Bonnie Raitt.