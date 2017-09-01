FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
britney spears avril lavigne jennifer lopez 21 Savage miranda lambert joe alwyn taylor swift beyonce justin bieber kanye west lady gaga Amy Winehouse katy perry janet jackson kim kardashian mel b jay-z ashley tisdale David Bowie nicki minaj drake billy ray cyrus Bobby V
Home » Music

Britney Spears Hilariously Calls Out Drunk Fan During Concert

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/01/2017
0
271 Views
0


BRITNEY SPEARSSource: billboard.com

The star hilariously called out one fan that was brought on stage during her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas. It looked like the fan had a little too much to drink before attending the concert at Planet Hollywood.

The 35-year-old beauty, who rocked thigh-high boots and black lingerie, asked the audience member if he was doing alright.

As she queried about his name, the singer walked up to him to sign a T-shirt he received.

But when she got closer she realized that the fan had a quite a lot of alcohol in his system and was not afraid to call him out in front of everybody.

‘Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!’

Before continuing her performance, the star made a funny face as the concert goers laughed out loud.

Meanwhile, Spears’ dancers were escorting the intoxicated man off the stage.

As fans may remember, just last month, Britney Spears stopped mid performance to slam mass media for always saying she cannot sing live.

Advertisement

But she certainly proved everyone wrong when she bolted into an amazing cover of ‘Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About’ by Bonnie Raitt.

Post Views: 271

Read more about britney spears

Advertisement

You may also like
Britney Spears Goes Makeup-Free In Her New Instagram Selfies
08/29/2017
Britney Spears Slams Media For Not Giving Her Credit, Covers Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something To Talk About’ To Prove Her Vocal Talent
08/20/2017
Scared Britney Spears Increases Security After Crazed Fan Rushes On Stage During Las Vegas Performance!
08/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *