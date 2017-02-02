Britney Spears Has Wardrobe Malfunction In Las Vegas

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Las Vegas. Spectators who attended her concert on Wednesday night at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas were treated to a special surprise.

The singer was in the middle of her set when her racy green leotard slipped to one side.

At the time, the singer did not realize anything and continued her performance. She only noticed it when one of her dancers signaled that her chest was exposed for all to see.

So what happened? It looks like one of her dancers accidentally grabbed her outfit in the wrong place, resulting in the strap to be pulled down.

Internet users were quick to share this moment on social networks.

This is not the first time that the ‘Oops I did It Again’ singer had an incident of this kind. At another performance in Las Vegas, in October, she sang ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll’ when her bra came off. Her dancers came to help her, but Spears had to hold her top up for the rest of the song. She then returned to the stage wearing a denim jacket over her bra to sing ‘Gimme More.’

Later the singer explained that she was very surprised. “It was really tight around my neck. It was only the second time I wore it. I was on the guitar and it just jumped! I said to myself, “Oh my God!” I had never done that before so I had to hold it up and then afterwards, one of my dancers, Zack, came and gave me a jacket,” Britney Spears said at the time.