Britney Spears Goes Makeup-Free In Her New Instagram Selfies

Britney Spears flaunted her natural beauty in her latest Instagram selfies. The 35-year-old star showed everyone that she doesn’t need red lipstick or blush to look stunning as she went makeup-free in the pictures.

The pics were set in front of her mansion, and they show the Toxic hitmaker while she boasts her natural beauty in a white plunging tee also letting her blonde locks fall free over her shoulder.

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

You can see her doing a duck-face, which she paired with a seductive stare.

‘On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real un glammed me… So nice to meet all of you!! I call this my morning coffee at home look #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye…,’ the global star captioned the photo.

‘TRUE BEAUTY INSIDE AND OUT!’ wrote a fan in the comment section. ‘@britneyspears you are and always will be my beautiful and gorgeous little princess!’ another fan added.

The compliments keep coming as a user gushed, ‘love love love your natural look. You are stunning with or without makeup.. you’re the queen.”

Besides the fact that she can maintain her natural beauty, she also likes to stay in shape.

Just a few days ago she posted on her Instagram account a video in which she was working out and showing off her incredible body.

Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Sporting a plunging red crop top and maroon teeny shorts, she could be seen showing off a couple of techniques.

These included also lifting some free weights and performing some lunges and stretches.

Britney is one of the greatest pop singers Hollywood has ever had, and she embarked on her music career journey early at her very young age.

Advertisement

She performed in local dance revues and sang in her local Baptist church choir. Being eager for more, she auditioned for the Disney Channel series The New Mickey Mouse Club, but she failed as she was considered too young to join in the series at that time.