Britney Spears’ Father Disapproves of her New Boy Toy

As we reported before, Britney Spears is very good at choosing her men and sometimes one is not enough. Her latest conquest is the hunky model from her music video for “Slumber Party,” 22 year old Sam Asghari. Although the 35 year old pop star likes the hot young man very much, her overprotective father, Jamie Spears does not feel the same at all.

“Britney is just having fun right now as she should, but no one around her trusts this Sam guy at all,” shared a source close to Britney.

Maybe at her age you’d presume that her father has no real say in who she dates or what she does in general, but, Jamie is also her manager and co-conservator over her huge fortune. Not only that, but reportedly, the dad was also responsible for setting his daughter up with several of the men she went on to date in the past.

However, nowadays Britney has limited her dad’s involvement in her love life and he is not pleased by it in the slightest. “Britney’s dad does not like this guy at all,” the insider shared, talking about model and actor Sam Asghari.

“She personally cast Sam out of so many hopefuls for ‘Slumber Party’ and everyone around her thinks his intentions are purely selfish,” explained the insider, who thinks that Sam is trying to take advantage of Britney’s fame in order to advance in his own career.

“Her friends worry that this guy is a total gold digger and that she is just setting herself up for disaster,” the insider added.

Regardless, Spears is not backing away from her new boy toy. “She does not really care what anyone else thinks of her love life. Britney is gonna do what Britney’s gonna do.”

What do you thing is the right thing to do? Should she keep on dating Asghari?