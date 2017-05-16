Bristol Palin Talks About Her Newborn Daughter And The Wonderful Texas Life

One week after she welcomed her daughter to the world whom she named Atlee Bay, Bristol Palin opened up about her “breeze” birth, about her amazing bond with her husband, Dakota Meyer, and their lovely new life in Texas. “Her birth was a breeze, and Dakota did amazing!!” Palin posted about her bundle of joy, who came into the world weighing seven lbs., 4 oz. on May 8.

Palin said that Dakota held her hand all the time and he encouraged her and took great care of her.

She stated that she couldn’t possibly have a more supportive husband and this pregnancy has made the couple’s relationship even more beautiful.

The pregnancy set a firmer foundation for their bond that they have previously built up for their wonderful family.

The two of them got married last June just after they welcomed to this world their other little girl, Sailor who is now one year old.

Palin also has an 8-year-old son, Tripp, and his father is Levi Johnston. Meyer has two other daughters.

Palin who is the daughter of politician Sarah Palin described the way that her older kids are currently embracing the idea of having a little sister.

She admitted that Sailor loves her baby sister and just want to help out with everything all the time. Sailor might be a little rough, but it is all out of love.

On the other hand, Tripp was always the greatest big brother as he has a golden heart. Now he has actually become a pro in taking care of his baby sister.

The new baby is not the only joy for the couple, as they are preparing for celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Palin has revealed the fact that they have recently moved to Texas and here they have the most beautiful life together.