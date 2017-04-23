Brigitte Macron Could Become The Next French First Lady If Husband Emmanuel Beats Marine Le Pen In Two Weeks

Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Trogneux, who is also known as Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, might be France’s next first lady.

Earlier today, millions stepped out to vote in the first round of the French Presidential election, and the final two hopefuls – newcomer Emmanuel Macron and far-right and Russia and Donald Trump-backed candidate Marine Le Pen – will face off in the runoff on May 7.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have a fascinating love story – there is a 24-year gap between them, and they first met when he was only 15.

The man, who could be the next president of France, is 39 years old while Brigitte is 64.

At the age of 17, Emmanuel told Brigitte, who was married to banker André-Louis Auzière and a mother of three children, that one day she would become his wife.

Brigitte Auzière was a French and Latin teacher at La Providence, a Jesuit high school in Amiens, that the teenage Emmanuel attended.

The mother of three was supervising the drama club that Mr. Macron was part of and the pair bonded over their passion for literature.

Macron’s parents were against the romance and decided to ship him to another school in Paris to finish his studies. The plan failed, and Emmanuel and Brigitte continued dating, and they got married in 2007 after she divorced Auzière.

Emmanuel’s mother said: “We couldn’t believe it. What is clear is that when Emmanuel met Brigitte we couldn’t just say: ‘That’s great. Don’t you see. You’ve had your life. But he won’t have children with you.”

Indeed, the Macrons do not have any children together – but Emmanuel said he gets along great with his step-children and seven grandchildren.

Brigitte Trogneux’s eldest child, a son, Sebastien, is two years older than his stepfather, her middle child, daughter Laurence, is the same age as Macron and the pair even attended the same class with Brigitte as their teacher.

The former economy minister explained: “We have chosen not to have children. A choice that was not selfish for me. It is a choice that has been assumed, which I had to make very young given the age difference. I did not need my biological children and grandchildren to give them as much love as I gave them.”

If Emmanuel Macron becomes president, his wife, Brigitte, will continue to play an active role in his administration because she is one of the few people he trusts.