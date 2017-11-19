Brielle Biermann Flashes Her Bare Breast on Kim Zolciak’s Snapchat: Fans Accuse ‘RHOA’ Star Of Pimping Out Her Daughter!

Kim Zolciak’s Snapchat followers are in absolute shock after the mom asked her daughter, Brielle Biermann, to show off her bare breasts on her story. After she actually posted it, fans are accusing her of pimping out her daughter.

In the now deleted upload, Kim Zolciak appears to be conversing with Khloe Kardashian who is rumored to be pregnant. It sounds like Kim tells Brielle to show Khloe how big her breast will look now that she’s expecting.

The 19-year-old hesitates and reveals that Khloe has squeezed them once before she lifts up her shirt and shows off her naked boob!

It may very well have been an accident, but people who viewed the shocking clip immediately went to social media to call Kim out for exposing her daughter that way for the world to see.

Some think that she is trying to be the next Kris Jenner. The momager is often accused of being similar to a pimp by capitalizing off of her daughters’ scandalous stunts — starting with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

This isn’t a good look considering it wasn’t too long ago that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made headlines for her tweet to Chrissy Teigan.

The 39-year-old asked John Legend’s wife who would Brielle “have to blow” to get them tickets to the concert.

Although Zolciak explained that it was a joke, many people criticized her for putting her daughter out there like that.

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann are in the middle of a feud with her “RHOA” co-star Nene Leakes after Brielle “accidentally” posted a video of a roach she found in Leakes’ bathroom.

Nene has already commented on the way Kim treats Brielle and this will certainly give her more ammo.

Do you think what Kim put on Snapchat was inappropriate? Are people making this a bigger deal than it is?