Brie Larson Says Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Saved Her Life!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/25/2017
Brie Larson In The DeadlineSource: Deadline.com

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Brie Larson opened up about her best friends Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking with the fashion magazine in the most recent issue, the 27-year-old star said Emma and Jennifer helped her career in a big way after she achieved worldwide fame with 2014’s Room for which she won an Academy Award in 2015.

Brie said at times, she felt lonely and embarrassed due to her film’s long press tour; compelling the young actress to talk about herself incessantly. No worries though, her fellow actresses helped her out.

Larson explained, “Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking.”

She went on to say her budding friendships with Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer have helped her deal with the growing pains that come with being a star.

She said, “I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything.”

According to the Room star, her childhood was fraught with complications due to being homeschooled, and her interests and hobbies further alienated her because of their peculiar nature.

After Emma had won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La La Land, Larson used Instagram to let her know how proud she was her friend had taken home the award that year.

She gushed to Entertainment Tonight in February, “I’m so proud of Emma. We support each other through everything.”

Brie has been doing great lately. The actress began dating Alex Greenwald in 2013, and the couple became engaged in 2016.

