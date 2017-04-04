FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres brie larson angelina jolie michael jackson jamie foxx kristen stewart harrison ford anna friel jennifer lopez daniel newman meghan markle blake shelton billie lourd lisa marie presley bill cosby prince harry blac chyna ciara katy perry amber heard jennifer aniston
Home » Hollywood

Brie Larson Opened Up About Her Past As A DJ!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/04/2017
0
124 Views
1


Brie Larson For The Hollywood ReporterSource: HollywoodReporter.com

Brie Larson, also known as Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, is an American actress, singer, and director.

She first became internationally famous with her breakthrough role in the film Short Term 12, which garnered her critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike. She won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2015 film Room.

Not only has she been an outstanding actress, but Brie opened up about one of her other talents that helped the young actress in her time of need before she ‘made it’ as an actress.

The Oscar winner wrote in an Instagram post about her past as a DJ; a career she took to help her pay the bills as a struggling actress in Hollywood.

She gave some words of encouragement to up-and-comers who are waiting for their big break. “I’m grateful for where I am now. But want to give a toast to the life I lived before” she captioned in an Instagram photo.

Larson revealed on Instagram her job as a DJ, which was the career that helped Brie get by when she needed money the most. She explained her love of old vinyl records and would turn down the requests from her audience to play modern rap music.

The young actress finished her quote saying “To all the dreamers with day jobs, I see you, don’t give up. There is beauty behind your journey.”

Larson starred in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island with Samuel L Jackson and Tom Hiddleston which has proven to be her highest-grossing film to date.

The movie is a part of a planned reboot of the King Kong franchise. It follows a team of scientists and American soldiers from the war in Vietnam who travel to a previously unexplored island in the Pacific and cross paths with horrifying creatures and the giant gorilla Kong.

Advertisement

Brie Larson will be directing the indie comedy film Unicorn Store for her directorial debut. The actress will produce and star in the film as well.

Post Views: 124


Read more about brie larson samuel l. jackson tom hiddleston king kong

You may also like
Final Trailer For ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Is Absolutely Bananas
02/27/2017
Brie Larson Didn’t Clap For Casey Affleck At The Oscars, Protesting His Controversial Past
02/27/2017
Tom Hiddleston Doesn’t Dare Cross Ex Taylor Swift – “It’s Like He Is Scared Of Her”
02/11/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *