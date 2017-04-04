Brie Larson Opened Up About Her Past As A DJ!

Brie Larson, also known as Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, is an American actress, singer, and director.

She first became internationally famous with her breakthrough role in the film Short Term 12, which garnered her critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike. She won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2015 film Room.

Not only has she been an outstanding actress, but Brie opened up about one of her other talents that helped the young actress in her time of need before she ‘made it’ as an actress.

The Oscar winner wrote in an Instagram post about her past as a DJ; a career she took to help her pay the bills as a struggling actress in Hollywood.

She gave some words of encouragement to up-and-comers who are waiting for their big break. “I’m grateful for where I am now. But want to give a toast to the life I lived before” she captioned in an Instagram photo.

Larson revealed on Instagram her job as a DJ, which was the career that helped Brie get by when she needed money the most. She explained her love of old vinyl records and would turn down the requests from her audience to play modern rap music.

The young actress finished her quote saying “To all the dreamers with day jobs, I see you, don’t give up. There is beauty behind your journey.”

Larson starred in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island with Samuel L Jackson and Tom Hiddleston which has proven to be her highest-grossing film to date.

The movie is a part of a planned reboot of the King Kong franchise. It follows a team of scientists and American soldiers from the war in Vietnam who travel to a previously unexplored island in the Pacific and cross paths with horrifying creatures and the giant gorilla Kong.

Advertisement

Brie Larson will be directing the indie comedy film Unicorn Store for her directorial debut. The actress will produce and star in the film as well.