Brie Larson Didn’t Clap For Casey Affleck At The Oscars, Protesting His Controversial Past

If you missed this year’s Oscars, it means you have plenty to catch up. It had surprises and lots of mistakes but Brie Larson’s face expression when she announced Casey Affleck’s Best Actor win beats them all.

So why wasn’t the 27-years old actress happy about the Casey Affleck’s Oscar? Apparently, Larson, a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors, looked disgusted by the Academy’s decision to present such a prize to an actor well-known for his 2010 sexual harassment allegations and didn’t clap when she handed over his golden statue.

Brie wasn’t the only one unhappy with Affleck’s win. Constance Wu also criticized the decision to publicly recognize an individual that had to settle out of court with two women who accused him of sexual harassment.

During the making of “I’m Still Here,” the 41-years old actor allegedly abused two women who worked with him, a producer and a cinematographer. Eventually, they filed separate lawsuits against the “Manchester by the Sea” actor, but Affleck denied all accusations.

Larson’s behavior doesn’t come as a surprise considering the fact she starred in “Room,” a movie about a rape survivor!

Social media kept “firing” with messages approving Brie’s gesture today, while one Twitter user even said that the actress’ conduct added ten years to her life.

On the other side, Casey Affleck didn’t seem too affected by Larson’s gesture. His brother Ben gave him a bear hug, and the rest of the room came to their feet to give the winner a standing ovation, well deserved after his splendid acting performance.

An interesting aspect is that at this year’s Golden Globes gala, Brie Larson also had to hand Casey Affleck an award. And yes, you guessed it, she didn’t appear pleased with the outcome as well!