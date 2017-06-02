Brie Bella Shared Very Intimate Pics From Her Labor With Her Husband And Nikki – Check Them Out!

Brie Bella recently posted some very personal pictures from her painful labor that lasted for 21 hours. The collage is really heart melting, and it reveals intimate moments with her husband Daniel Bryan and her sister, Nikki Bella by her side.

At 33 years old, Brie Bella is making everybody cry after she posted a video full of sweet personal photos from her May 9th labor.

The wrestler gave birth to the most beautiful girl Birdie Joe Danielson while her retired wrestler husband Daniel Bryan was by her side. Her sister Nikki Bella was also lovingly near her all this time.

He never left my side….I was so lucky to have an amazing support group throughout my labor. My husband, my sister, my Doula and my OB. Head to my YouTube channel to see more intimate pics of my labor. Link in bio. A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 31, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

The star has not been so open about her pregnancy for quite a while, and now she decided to share most of the detailed moments of her big day with her fans.

‘I wanted to share some really personal intimate pictures with you guys of my labor. Something I feel like people don’t realize is how hard labor can be, but also is all the people who really support you in labor. My husband never left my side, which was amazing. All the 21 hours he literally spent right next to me, helped me breathe through contractions, encouraging me.’

She also stated that her sister really helped her a lot with her final push in the last hours of giving birth.

During her pregnancy she shared a lot of photos of her and her husband on her Instagram account and the massive belly was always, of course, the center of attention in all the photos taken.

The couple got engaged back in September 2013, and they were married in April 2014.

They have announced that they were expecting baby Birdie in October 2016 and they have been making headlines ever since.

Now after Birdie was born, Brie will be busier than she has ever been before and she recently announced the fact that she is training for her return to wrestling and that she is working extremely hard to get her body toned and ready to go again. Everyone is expecting to see the new mommy and her supportive family back in the spotlight and feeling better than ever before.