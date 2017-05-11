Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan’s Daughter Came Into The World And They Named Her Birdie Joe

WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella and WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan have both become parents for the first time! They named their little girl Birdie Joe Danielson. She was born at exactly 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

Bella stated during in interview that there’s no better feeling in the whole world than meeting your daughter and she cannot find the words to express the overwhelming happiness and love that both she and Bryan are feeling.

“Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world,” she proudly said.

The married couple has announced that their first child was on the way back it October and that they were extremely excited.

Brie Bella also said that it had been her dream to become a mother and now after it has become a reality she feels filled up with happiness.

Her twin sister, Nikki Bella, also recently got engaged to John Cena during WrestleMania 33.

Bella and Bryan have revealed the sex of their baby after a while since the announcement that she was pregnant and they made the decision by sharing a photo of both of them holding up tiny pink bottles.

Bella captured the photo back then “Couldn’t be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! She’s already stealing her Daddy’s heart!!!”.

The couple then announced in March what their name choice for their baby was going to be, again taking to Instagram and YouTube to explain the special meaning behind the name.

Bella explained that the baby’s middle name, Joe, is after her grandfather, as his name was Joseph and she also said that he meant the world to her. The name Birdie was chosen because her husband’s whole family are Bs and also married her, who is a B too.