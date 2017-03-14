Bridget Malcolm Claims She’s Not Intimidated By The Hadid Sisters Or Kendall Jenner!

Bridget Malcolm, who was part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris last year has recently revealed that working alongside top names in modeling is not at all intimidating for her.

According to the 25 years old Australian model, there was “no mean girls antics” between her and the other models.

Furthermore, she focused more on her experience working with sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid as well as with reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t find Bella, Gigi and Kendall intimidating at all; they are all lovely, and very nice to everyone,” Bridget claimed.

The beautiful modeling newbie debuted in 2015 for the huge lingerie brand, but it turns out that before that, she tried two more times without any success.

I guess, third time’s the charm, right?

“The first year was because I wasn’t in good enough shape and the second year I wasn’t confident enough to pull it off,” Bridget stated.

Despite her initial lack of success with Victoria’s Secrets, over the past two years, she’s been in numerous hot shots and was even named the Playboy Playmate of the Month in January of 2017.

However, Malcolm revealed she finds it odd when people call her “sexy.”

“It’s amusing to see people view me as a ‘sexy’ model; anyone who knows me knows that I’m just a goofy girl at heart … and there is a lot more to me than modeling,” she stated.

It is not so surprising Malcolm believes this considering she used to be a classical oboist and she is currently studying to become an engineer.

Bridget Malcolm is also happily married to Nathaniel Hoho, the lead singer and guitarist of New York rock band Walking Shapes.

They walked down the aisle in 2015 after dating for about two years.