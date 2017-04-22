Brianna DeJesus In Danger? Teen Mom’s Baby Daddy Slapped With Protection Against Violence!

The Teen Mom cast has all had pretty bad luck with their baby daddies but Briana DeJesus may have the worst luck out of all of them!

Her mother, Roxanne has been slapping her ex, Devoin Austin with protection orders ever since the first two were dismissed and now she filed for two more!

According to court documents, the woman filed for a protection order against repeat violence five years prior.

“He is very intimidating and after researching him, I see his background of guns, fighting, postings on Facebook, drugs, weapons and violence,” Roxanne claimed in the request adding that she fears for her safety as well as her family’s.

She also alleged that he verbally assaults and threatens Briana and her.

In her statement, she recalls how he came to her daughter’s house to just talk but soon after she heard them arguing.

After she asked him to leave, he refused and proceeded to “curse at me and made a motion to hit me. I finally got him out. He kicked my door so hard.”

Roxanne claimed that the man also often called Briana a “s**t,” “h*e” and “b***h” on social media platforms.

“I, Roxanne DeJesus, am worried and fear that Devoin Austin will cause physical harm to Briana and Nova,” she wrote in the protection request, also revealing that she just knows he is capable of hurting Briana and her as well as the daughter, Nova. She alleged that Devoin was violent in front of the child before.

“He smokes and drinks and has been on drugs. We both fear him!” she said at the end of her statement.

Despite the convincing accusations, the case was dismissed.

That same day, Roxanne filed for a third protection for violence request, asking for him to be banned from visiting Nova or even going within 500 feet of her school.

This order was also dismissed because there was not enough evidence to prove her allegations.

Brianna DeJesus is set to return to Teen Mom but the other cast members are not too happy about the addition.