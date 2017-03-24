Briana DeJesus To Join Teen Mom 2!

According to a number of sources, former 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus is joining Teen Mom 2!

The stars of the show should watch out because the reality TV star is known for being a stand-out!

The 22 years old Brianna is known for frequently fighting with her baby daddy Devoin Austin as well as with her own mother on 16 and Pregnant.

Now, reliable sources from the set of Teen Mom 2 have revealed that DeJesus has already begun filming scenes.

As expected, however, at least a few of the current cast members are quite unhappy with the addition.

“If something isn’t broke, why fix it?” one insider explained the girls’ mindset regarding the new member. “The show is doing beyond well.”

“It’s the most bizarre move MTV has ever made,” another source claimed. “They are jumping the shark!”

The sources have denied the speculations that MTV is casting DeJesus because one of the current stars of Teen Mom 2 is planning to quit.

Rumors say that Houska wants to leave but insiders claim that she is going to keep appearing on the show for at least one more season.

“Chelsea has a great producer now, and has been able to avoid most of the chaos that MTV likes to push,” the source explained.

Although this past season Houska and Messer were quieter and relatively drama-free, DeJesus promises to bring some stormy fights back on the show.

As fans may already know, Briana DeJesus broke the internet last year when she revealed that she got plastic surgery, not only to enhance her breasts but also on her butt and privates!

Furthermore, she also started Twitter feuds with Evans and not too long ago, she announced pregnancy with a mystery man!

Advertisement

What do you think about Teen Mom’s new addition to the cast?