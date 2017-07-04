Briana DeJesus Posts First Picture Of Newborn Daughter Stella Star

On July 2, the Teen Mom star delivered her second child. Briana DeJesus’ baby daughter Stella Star is all ready to wow social media with her cute pictures. Briana has posted the first snap of the baby, showing off the addition to the family.

Stella was born on July 2 at 1:57 P.M. and she is already living up to her name – at least on her mother’s social platforms.

The proud new mother of two posted a photo of her sister Brittany holding Stella Star while her older daughter Nova was looking at the baby girl as well.

Source: snapchat.com

The older daughter is from a previous relationship with Devoin Austin.

As fans of the hit show may remember, DeJesus revealed in a teaser for the next season that Stella’s baby daddy Lois cheated on her while she was pregnant.

‘He’s been cheating on me this whole time. I found out when I was six months pregnant.’

In January, Briana took to Snapchat to announce the pregnancy stating that Nova won’t be her only child anymore and adding that she was super excited for July to come around.

In addition, the expectant mother updated her fans with an ultrasound picture a few weeks ago.

‘My lol Dominican bae is 6lbs, healthy and hairy (lol) few more weeks, well actually she can come any day now,’ DeJesus captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch the new baby grow up on Teen Mom?