FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Nas briana dejesus Eva Marcille maci bookout jenelle evans kenya moore t.i. angelina jolie tiny bernice burgos tamron hall blac chyna kevin hart beyonce kylie jenner 21 Savage Erica Dixon Rich Dollaz phaedra parks farrah abraham joseline hernandez
Home » Entertainment

Briana DeJesus Posts First Picture Of Newborn Daughter Stella Star

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/04/2017
0
485 Views
1


brina dejesusSource: intouchweekly.com

On July 2, the Teen Mom star delivered her second child. Briana DeJesus’ baby daughter Stella Star is all ready to wow social media with her cute pictures. Briana has posted the first snap of the baby, showing off the addition to the family.

Stella was born on July 2 at 1:57 P.M. and she is already living up to her name – at least on her mother’s social platforms.

The proud new mother of two posted a photo of her sister Brittany holding Stella Star while her older daughter Nova was looking at the baby girl as well.

briana dejesus newbornSource: snapchat.com

The older daughter is from a previous relationship with Devoin Austin.

As fans of the hit show may remember, DeJesus revealed in a teaser for the next season that Stella’s baby daddy Lois cheated on her while she was pregnant.

‘He’s been cheating on me this whole time. I found out when I was six months pregnant.’

In January, Briana took to Snapchat to announce the pregnancy stating that Nova won’t be her only child anymore and adding that she was super excited for July to come around.

In addition, the expectant mother updated her fans with an ultrasound picture a few weeks ago.

‘My lol Dominican bae is 6lbs, healthy and hairy (lol) few more weeks, well actually she can come any day now,’ DeJesus captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch the new baby grow up on Teen Mom?

Post Views: 485

Read more about briana dejesus teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Ryan Edwards’ New Wife Mackenzie Slams Maci Bookout For ‘Exploiting’ His Addiction: ‘He Could’ve Died!’
07/04/2017
Toxicology Report Was Requested In Stevie Ryan’s Suicide Case: Were Drugs Involved?
07/04/2017
Farrah Abraham’s Father Claims His Daughter’s Bad Behavior Is Due To Getting Abused And Raped!
07/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *