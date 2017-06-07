Briana DeJesus Joins ‘Teen Mom’ And Talks Being Cheated On While Pregnant!

Briana DeJesus has just joined Teen Mom 2, and she has already brought some drama by claiming that her baby daddy had an affair. Although the new season that will feature the new cast member is yet to air, Briana’s storyline is taking central stage.

A statement from MTV promoted the new star by sharing what Briana has been doing ever since appearing in 16 and Pregnant.

The woman dedicated herself raising 5-year-old daughter Nova with help from her mother and sister only.

Meanwhile, she balanced her career and new boyfriend, Louis.

It looks like the upcoming season will feature two pregnant stars. Aside from Kailyn Lowry, DeJesus is also expecting.

‘She finds herself unexpectedly pregnant with her second child and hopes for the best. But when she hears shocking news about Luis, she is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face, in order to provide the best life for her new child,’ the network statement went on.

On the after show Briana revealed that she had dumped her baby daddy after he cheated on her.

Shockingly enough, she only found out about him being unfaithful when she was six months pregnant.

Insiders on the set of the reality TV show have revealed that the other cast members were unhappy DeJesus was joining.

They thought that the show was doing very well without her already so why bother to bring new stars?

Another star complained that it was the most bizarre move MTV ever did.

