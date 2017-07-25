Briana DeJesus Considers Adoption After Baby Daddy Is Caught Cheating: ‘I’m Stuck With These Two Kids!’

The Teen Mom star complained about being stuck with her two kids! On the latest episode of the hit show, Briana DeJesus contemplated adoption after she found out her baby daddy Luis has been cheating on her throughout the pregnancy.

‘It has been since this month with some girl. He was telling her that he is only with me because he wants to be there for the baby.’

When the woman finally confronted Luis, the man admitted he is definitely ‘f**ked up,’ adding that ‘I was stupid, it was childish. I legit want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had.’

Briana tearfully answered that she can’t be with him knowing he’s had sex with someone else and that she doesn’t feel like she needs to be with him because of the baby.

Their relationship would be really toxic because she can’t trust him anymore – DeJesus explained.

With her first baby daddy Devoin Austin in and out of daughter Nova’s life, she does not want her youngest daughter to be in the same situation.

‘I don’t want to be with you, I made up my mind already. I don’t want to forgive you. How do you feel about adoption?’ she asked.

Luis immediately shut down the idea.

He admitted he was to blame for everything bad that happened between them but stated he is all about family and would never give his own daughter away.

Briana slammed him for being selfish as their daughter will be raised in a ‘f****d up situation.’

The Teen Mom star also reminded her baby daddy that he considered abortion before and told him he can still be in the daughter’s life only he won’t take care of her.

‘This may sound wrong, but if you were to leave and not be around, I am stuck with these two kids. I refuse to have this baby brought up like Nova was. That will literally kill me.’

Do you think Briana is right or is she the selfish one for considering adoption?