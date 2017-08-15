Briana DeJesus Confesses She Was Ready To Give Daughter Stella For Adoption: ‘I Was Very Close To Signing Papers’

After finding out about her baby daddy’s affair, Briana DeJesus wanted to put their baby daughter for adoption. During the latest episode of Teen Mom, the reality TV star revealed just how close she was to going through with it!

DeJesus initially met up with a counselor in order to talk about the possibility of organizing an open adoption for Stella.

However, when the celeb told Luis Hernandez about her plan, the baby daddy refused to go through with her idea.

Hernandez said he wants them to work things out, stay together and parent the child like a family instead.

In the end, Briana changed her mind but assured us that she completed the adoption process up to signing the papers.

It wasn’t because she didn’t love her daughter but because she wanted her to have something better than what the reality TV star could have given the baby as a single mother.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that Hernandez disagreed with the adoption idea, according to DeJesus, he hasn’t been involved in Stella’s life.

‘That is why I explored my options, and the only reason I did not go through with adoption was that HE stopped it. I wanted what was best for Stella because I knew Luis was not going to be around. There was way more to the story. And guess what, I was right,’ Briana tweeted.

The woman went on to claim that she has ‘cut all ties’ with her other baby daddy Devoin Austin, who fathered Nova, as well.

Do you think it would’ve been better if Briana gave Stella for adoption?