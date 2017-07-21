Brian Head Welch, The Guitarist From KORN, Slammed For Calling Chester Bennington A Coward After His Suicide

Korn guitarist Brian Head Welch is being blasted all over social media after his comments regarding the suicide of Chester Bennington. Welch wrote on Facebook that he is sick of hearing about the recent deaths in the rock star world.

He called Chester a coward for killing himself and for leaving his wife and six kids behind.

Chester was found dead by his housekeeper in his Los Angeles house after hanging himself in the bedroom.

Here’s what Welch wrote in an angry rant on social media:

‘Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide s*it! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sympathetic, but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!’

He admitted that drugs and alcohol might have played a part in Chester’s death and he also offered a prayer for Chester.

He also wrote on his Instagram account and told his followers that he had spent lots of fun times with Chester in the studio over the years, but now he is disgusted by his decision to take his own life like this.

After all of this, the Korn guitarist received lots of backlash for his insensitive comments and some social media followers outraged over his posts and also threatened to boycott him and his band.

Brian Head Welch is a disgrace for being so insensitive so soon after Chester's death. For someone who goes through it he should know better — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) July 20, 2017

Welch eventually posted an apology telling his fans that he didn’t mean to sound insensitive.

Brian Head Welch also recorded an explanation of his reaction to Chester Bennington’s death, which you can see in the video below.

He explained the fact that he is just angry that Chester checked out and he stated that this could have been the thing that sent him back to addiction.

Advertisement

Chester Bennington was the father of six children, ranging in age from 21 to six years old. Rest in Peace!