Breaking News: Kevin Hart Rushes Out Of Radio Interview – His Wife Eniko Goes Into Labor!

It seems that it’s finally happening! Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish is reportedly in labor!

Kevin bailed on a radio interview so that he could be by his wife as she gives birth to their first child together.

Eniko is about to become a mommy for the first time! She reportedly went into labor on November 15, according to TMZ.

Eniko’s water broke right before Kevin was supposed to do a phone interview with Orlando’s Power 95.3, but when he found out he was going to be a dad for the third time, he left the radio station hanging, and he ran to her immediately.

Kevin’s manager came on the phone to tell the radio station that Eniko was in labor, and Kevin had to bail.

Even if his fans may have been disappointed that Kevin didn’t do the interview, this is definitely a good reason to cancel the interview.

Just think about it. Considering his cheating scandal that really rocked his relationship with Eniko, not being there for her when she gives birth would have been awful.

The child will be a boy who will be named Kenzo, and he will be the first baby that Kevin and Eniko have together.

Kevin has two more children, daughter Heaven and his son Hendrix from his first marriage with Torrei Hart.

Kevin recently posed with his glowing wife Eniko Parrish for a glamorous photo shoot. Some fans couldn’t get over him going shirtless for this occasion.

Eniko and Kevin looked very much in love while they were posing for their super sweet maternity photo shoot. We wish the family the best and that they will have a healthy baby boy!