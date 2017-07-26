Brawl Breaks Out Between ‘Little Women: LA’ Stars: One Cast Member Hospitalized!

The new “Little Women LA: Couple’s Retreat” spin-off premieres tonight and the first episode is surely packing some punches. Co-stars, Tonya Banks and Lila Call get into it after Call repeatedly calls Banks a “monkey a**” and it’s all caught on camera.

The purpose of the show was to bring the cast mates and their loved ones together to work on their relationship and individual selves while relaxing on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico.

When Christy Gibel brings along her friend Lila Call, Tonya Banks automatically has a problem with it due to the “Little Women: New York” stars’ confrontational history.

Gibel explains that she brought Call along because she genuinely wanted to help her out, but soon regrets that invitation when Lila starts drinking.

Call has a violent and alarming past due to her struggles with alcohol that Christy thought was under control, but when Call starts throwing one too many back, chaos ensued.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a visibly wasted Lila repeatedly calls Tonya “monkey a**” and provokes her to do something about it. Tonya did just that when she literally flipped her out of her chair.

Sources say that Lila had to be treated for some minor injuries after the altercation.

Insiders reveal that her drinking problem has worsened since “Little Women: New York” has been on hiatus.

Christy has a soft spot for her friend because she also used to struggle with alcoholism, but she doesn’t want to spend all of her time on the trip trying to make peace between Lila and Tonya.

Hopefully, the issue was resolved within the time of filming and the women were able to focus on repairing and building their relationships instead of trying to rip into each other.

“Little Women LA: Couple’s Retreat” is set to premiere July 26 at 9/8C. Wil you be watching?