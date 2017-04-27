FREE NEWSLETTER
Brad Pitt Is Terrified Witch Angelina Jolie Is Using Voodoo To Ruin His Life!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/27/2017
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in a nasty divorce and custody battle for quite some time now but, as it turns out, not even the court visits scare him as much as the thought that Jolie might cast voodoo spells to ruin his life!

According to sources close to the Hollywood actors, Angelina “has been interested in witchcraft and voodoo for years.”

Well, she did wear a vial of her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood as a necklace! Besides, there were rumors she used black magic to steal Brad from Jennifer Aniston as well!

Now that their marriage took an unfortunate turn, Pitt fears she will use her advanced potions and spells knowledge to hurt him!

“He thinks she’s out to make his life a misery and destroy him.”

One insider has claimed that she’s already pretty much turned his life into a “living hell!”

Last September she filed for a divorce after he allegedly abused one of their sons. In the end, the police investigation couldn’t prove her allegations.

“Brad lives for those children and his heart’s been broken into pieces,” argued one source.

Considering that his life took a sudden bad turn, he is ready even to believe that she used black magic to ruin him.

Brad thinks she also “cursed his latest movie Allied, which ended up a box office flop,” the source revealed, adding that “Angie was intensely jealous of his co-star Marion Cotillard.”

The insider added that the support Brad has been receiving from his fellow Hollywood stars had infuriated her even more and that’s why Brad fears she’ll launch a different type of attack.

One report has claimed that Jolie formed a “witch’s trinity” alongside two other women, one year before divorcing Brad.

Do you think Angelina Jolie is using the occult to ruin Brad Pitt’s life or is he just paranoid?

Tapfumaneyi Gotora
04/27/2017 at 11:04 am
Please be like humans, it’s over it’s over. Treat each other nicely


Mrs Wendy Gloria
04/27/2017 at 11:01 am
Yes, it wouldn’t surprise me at all!


Gabby
04/27/2017 at 10:23 am
In not sure what to believe but I do know this Angie is playing a very dangerous game; if she’s not careful it can turn against her which I have witnessed with others who tried and failed. Brad stay strong believe in God and his works. This too shall pass!!!


