Brangelina’s Kids Face A Custody Nightmare – Who To Choose?

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody war continues, the former couple’s children may be faced with a horrible decision – to pick a parent!

As you already know, the divorce between the iconic former celebrity couple hasn’t been the most peaceful and now that Angelina Jolie wants to relocate to London while Brad Pitt wants to stay in Los Angeles, the six kids will have to choose who they want to live with!

“Ange wants the kids to each decide… who they live with,” revealed one trusty insider.

“The situation with the kids isn’t playing out as smoothly as either would like… The problem is that each kid is speaking up from where they want to live and not live,” the source added.

According to sources close to the couple, although Maddox, who is also the victim of Pitt’s alleged abuse last year, is very close to Angie, Shiloh has a special bond with Brad.

“When they’re apart she’s constantly texting and calling him,” the insider revealed about the relationship between the father and daughter.

The situation becomes even more complicated when we take into consideration the bonds the kids have formed with each other. For instance, Shiloh is very close to sister Zahara who, despite her, “prefers to stick by Ange’s side”.

Brangelina are also the parents of Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt believes that each child can choose but only when they turn 18!

As readers of Celebrity Insider already know, Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about the difficult divorce and her relationship with Brad Pitt, stating that “we will always be a family,” despite the divorce.