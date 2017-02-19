Brangelina’s Children Speak Publicly For The First Time Since The Divorce Blowout

Angelina Jolie allowed her kids to speak to the public for the first time since she and Brad Pitt filled for a divorce.

This weekend, the famous actress flew her six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 to Cambodia to watch the premiere of the film First They Killed My Father.

“I cannot find the words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country,” she said at the premiere party.

“This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.”

“Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox,” she added.

Afterwards, Maddox also took the stage to share a few words on his mother’s project.

“Thank you to everyone for attending tonight. We finally made it,” he said. “It’s a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family. And now I’d like to introduce my little sister Shiloh, as she has something to say.”

“My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia,” the 10 year old cutely stated.

This was the first time any of Brangelina’s kids spoke at a public event since the celebrity couple broke up.

While Angelina Jolie is taking the children with her all over the world, Brad Pitt is doing everything he can to win his children’s affection back, including building them an epic “house of fun” at his multi-million-dollar home in Los Feliz.

“Brad’s jumped through all the hoops now, and he’s gone for child therapy, he’s been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has as a father would be overnight stays with the children,” a source shared.