Brandy Norwood Might Be Pregnant – Her Daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith Says No, But Countess Vaughn Seems To Say Yes

Brandy Norwood has her fans wondering, is she pregnant with Sir the Baptist’s baby? Alternatively, is she just having fun with the media?

A comment from Countess Vaughn has people trying to figure out, what is going on with Brandy?

All of this comes just hours after the “I Wanna Be Down” singer bashed her ex-fiancé, Ryan Press, and his new girlfriend, Selita Ebanks, by calling him a liar. She also claimed that he is broke.

On Sunday, Brandy took to social media where she unveiled a picture, and in it, she seems to have a baby bump.

In the photo, the former “Zoe Ever After” actress is wearing a blue shirt, dotted skirt, and large red belt.

Those, who have been following Brandy’s career since she entered the music scene in the early 1990s, are aware of two things, she might be the best thing that happened to Monica and vice versa, and she has a tiny frame.

So, of course, people quickly saw that physically, she was very different in the photo. Everyone noticed that the singer is sporting what seems to be a burgeoning belly.

Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 22, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The caption only added to the confusion.

The mother of one wrote beneath the photo: “Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink I love you.”

Fans all over the world rushed to congratulate Brandy on the wonderful baby news.

One person wrote: “Congrats on the pregnancy I love brandy!!”

Another added: “Hey hey now! You’ve developed so much as person, vocal range , stage presence … keep goin honey Chile ! your baby will be blessed.”

To add more fuel to the pregnancy rumors, after seeing the post, Brandy’s former “Moesha” co-star and friend, Vaughn, took to Instagram to congratulate her on her second child.

The actress wrote: “Congrats on the baby I’m soooooo happy for you and I love you.”

@sirthebaptist leave my cheeks alone bruh💛 #ComeHere #DeliverMe X #goodolechurchgirl our new songs on ITunes #saintSinner – I love you ❤️ A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 16, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Brandy’s 14-year-old daughter, Sy’rai Iman Smith, (whom she shares with record producer Robert Smith), decided to clear up the pregnancy speculation.

The teen said: “She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday. I was there. My mother is not pregnant. I’m not gonna have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord.”

Brandy scolded her daughter by saying: “Get off social media at school lil lady.”

Many still believe that Brandy and Sir the Baptist are expecting, they are only hiding it for the time being.