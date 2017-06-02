Brandy Norwood Lost Consciousness This Morning! Is She Ok?

The singer, Brandy Norwood, lost consciousness on a Delta Airlines flight today at the LAX airport. The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital after she allegedly passed out.

In a report released by the KABC-TV, the police said officers and firefighters, as well as paramedics, responded to a call alleging a person was in need of medical attention and that they were “unconscious or almost unconscious,” after boarding an airplane.

After they had pulled the woman off the jet, she woke up and allegedly appeared to be awake, but nobody knows what happened exactly yet.

The R & B singer’s condition is currently unknown according to the authorities.

Although we’re fairly sure it was Brandy because of the multiple social media posts and report by TMZ; the identity of the individual has not been released to the public officially.

A Twitter user said, ‘Oh hey, Brandy is on my flight. And pretty sure we just returned to the gate bc she might need medical assistance. Pray for Brandy y/all.’

The songstress – who has sold over 40 million records worldwide – last posted on social media nearly two hours before her flight was to take off.

She shared a selfie on Snapchat.

And where was Brandy off to? She was scheduled to go to the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo this Saturday with her mother, Sonja Norwood.

Despite the news of her precarious health, the event is still planned to go ahead as scheduled.

This isn’t the first time the singer-songwriter has attended an event for philanthropic causes. Norwood has dedicated herself to issues related to women’s rights in the last few years.

She is known for not only her work in the music industry but also in charity organizations as well, including her non-profit company called the Norwood Kids Foundation. She also was the first youth spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Atlanta, we can't wait to see you on Saturday 🌺🌸 #uwexpo @uwexpo @sonjanorwood A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 30, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Brandy first rose to fame in the early 1990’s with her hit duo Brandy and Moesha. The singer later branched out on her own.

She is responsible for many hit songs and also has appeared on TV and in the movies. Her latest TV role on MY Kitchen Rules premiered in January of this year and costarred her also famous brother Ray J.

In 2006, Norwood was involved in a deadly accident that claimed the life of another driver.

Advertisement

The accident occurred when the car Norwood was driving slammed into the back of the victim’s causing fatal injuries. Brandy was never charged for the accident due to lack of evidence.