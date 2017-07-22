Brandy Norwood Denies Throwing Shade By Throwing Even More Shade In Instagram Posts

Brandy Norwood has been a wildcard the past few years. Her behavior has been increasingly odd since her on again off again “relationship” with a guy named Sir the Baptist. On Wednesday, the R&B songstress posted a photo of her and Mariah Carey with a caption that included the words “She knows me.”

If you’re a Mariah fan like the most of us you would know that she is the Queen of Shade. The talented vocalist has been taking jabs at Jennifer Lopez for over a decade with four simple words: “I don’t know her.”

That unlikely catchphrase has been turned into the ultimate diss and was popularized even more this year when she upgraded it to five by responding “I still don’t know her” when playing a game called “Does She Know Her” with Andy Cohen.

In the game, Carey said that in addition to J. Lo, she also didn’t know Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato.

Fast forward to July 21, Brandy Norwood posts a “flashback Friday” with “She knows me” written under it. The post received criticism from fans saying that she was being shady.

Hours later, Norwood addressed the response from fans by reposting the photo and denying the allegations. Brandy added that she’s met her a few times and was just saying that “she does know me.”

Later, it was none other than Miss Mariah Carey who confirmed what the singer was saying by commenting “I sure do” verifying that Brandy is on her “Does She Know Her” list.

The picture seemed to be all in good fun but to be real, Brandy knew from the beginning that it would come off as shady.

Advertisement

At least Norwood has the best kind of bragging rights now. Mariah Carey’s friend list must be even more exclusive than the people that she simply “knows.”