Brandy Norwood Dating Sir The Baptist – This Man Is Hers

Brandy Norwood is dating Sir the Baptist whose real name is William James Stokes, and the pair has decided to debut their burgeoning romance on social media.

The “Sittin’ Up in My Room” and “The Boy is Mine” singer shared a beautiful black and white photo after enjoying a romantic helicopter ride.

The mom of one told the world that the preacher’s son took her to heaven during the brief trip.

The “Moesha” actress wrote: “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptist.”

Sir the Baptist is also beaming over Brandy. The singer from Chicago reposted the picture and used the caption to shower the former teen star with compliments.

He called Brandy a genius and added: “Don’t need to write that she’s a Genius. That’s obvious. Would say she’s an angel but you don’t reach her heights… keep moral goodness and be loved by the greats without wings. However…. she’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. Before this picture, we had already healed many thru song. Now onto chasing each other around the world. @4everbrandy.”

Sir the Baptist, 28, gave up a well-paying job at the successful Chicago ad firm Leo Burnett and became homeless in pursuit of his one true passion – music.

His dedication and faith led him to Atlantic Records where he is set to drop his debut album, “PK: Preacher’s Kid.”

Talking about the new release, he told Essence: “I’m constantly trying to blend the spiritual world with our reality. I think those walls have been separated, and we don’t know which side to choose from. [You can be] in a relationship and want to have sex, [but] you don’t know which way to go. I like to play the storyteller.”

Brandy’s fans are happy that she has finally found love with Sir the Baptist and are hoping that the pair will start making sweet music together.

What are your thoughts on Brandy’s new man? Do you think they will get married?