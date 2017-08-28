Brandy Has Something To Say To All Of Those Talking “Pregnancy Rumors”

Brandy can’t get away from the rumors. If something happens to the Grammy-Award winner, everyone is quick to jump to conclusions on her fate and the reason for going down a particular path.

The latest rumor surrounding the singer follows her status as a “mother.”

#SillyGirl Pregnant my ass… Damn can a bitch just could have been bloated yesterday? I ain't gon lie, I did look pregnant… but you would think I would have had the Baby by now… lol… so Nah son.. A post shared by b r 📖n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Just this past weekend, Brandy posted a picture of herself and the internet speculated she had a slight baby bump.

According to BET.com, the photo went viral, and Ms. Norwood extinguished the speculation not long after it started.

In a post on Instagram, she eloquently wrote, “pregnancy my ass…Damn, can a b*tch just could have been bloated yesterday?”

She went on to say, “I ain’t going to lie, I did look pregnant, but you would think I would have had the baby by now. LOL, so nah son.”

We have to ask ourselves: who is asking these kinds of questions?

We thought everyone grew up with the simple rule to never ask women on the status of their uterus.

However, it looks like some people didn’t get the memo, as one Twitter user wrote that Brandy was definitely pregnant.

so brandy still finna try to convince folks that she aint pregnant?? pic.twitter.com/4EutPKb6Oy — key. (@shwngela) August 26, 2017

You can see the tweet above.

As for what Brandy is up to lately, fans will remember the pop-star was rushed to the hospital back in June for reasons that were unexplained at the time.

Not long after though, someone spoke out on her behalf.

According to TMZ, a representative for the singer claimed she was merely exhausted from constantly traveling and working.

When the paramedics arrived they had to pull the woman off the plane, but lucky for Norwood, she regained consciousness when on the jetway. Despite the report by the tabloid, TMZ, we don’t buy the reason given. There has to be a much juicier reason than that. Maybe, she really is pregnant? Or maybe not.