Brandy Disses Monica Brown Over Whitney Houston And An Invisible ‘Torch’

Back in 1998, Brandy and Monica were the queens of R&B in music lovers’ eyes, yet they were fighting for the throne.

Fast forward to 2017, and the ladies are now beefing over a simple photo collage of the late and talented Whitney Houston.

So, how did this childish fight begin?

Wednesday, Monica took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful photo of Miss Houston.

Today would have been the “I Will Always Love You” diva’s 54th birthday.

Monica had professed her love and admiration for the iconic star in the past, so not many people were surprised by the note she wrote.

It is not known if it was a coincidence or Brandy was jealous of Monica’s tribute, but within minutes, she posted two birthday message to her idol.

She shared a weird montage of every single photo she ever took with Houston.

And she used the caption to explain that she is the heir to Houston’s musical throne.

The mom of one wrote: “Lord have mercy on my soul!!! Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you…. 8/9-2/11.”

Monica’s fans were angry and they expressed it.

One said: “@monicabrown don’t let @4everbrandy miserable self-push you to check her. That’s what she won’t. No man having a$s.”

Another stated: “Who told brandy she can sing better then monica???? That’s like saying ray j can sing better then R kelly. You are so humble and private. It’s sad that Brandy keep trying to compete with u. Ur fans love u. Ur real and wise.”

An angry Brandy has called on Monica to control her passionate fans.

She said: “Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans. It’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me… but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!!…Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us…we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed ❤️ A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

She added: “Come get your hating as$ pigeons and put them in their place the way I did for you when the starz was out of place. They’re low key Brandy fans anyway… always lurking and always creating new pages talking to Me. I’m not to be F–ked with today! If this was rap or hip hop you would be praised for speaking your mind but since it’s rnb you have to take the so called high road… well because I can rap just look at this as my high road.”

Some fans want the ladies to kiss and make up and go on a “Boy Is Mine” tour.